CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – An area nonprofit organization is closing after 23 years due to a lack of funding sources in recent years.
Remembering ADAM Inc. was formed by Debbie Fowler, of Carrolltown, after her son, Adam, died of a heroin overdose in 1998.
The organization is to educate children, parents and the community about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.
“I always wondered what we would do when we got to retirement age, never guessing Remembering ADAM would come to a close,” Fowler said.
“I had begun the search for someone to take over the administration of Remembering ADAM so I could prepare for retirement, but then COVID hit and everything changed.”
Fowler said that was when she realized the organization wouldn’t go forward.
“When I realized we wouldn’t be able to continue, I had so many mixed emotions. I worked really hard to get the organization to a good point, and then having to give it all up because of the lack of funding was almost too much to bear,” she said.
“I truly believe prevention works, and having no one supporting us after all the years we dedicated to the cause was devastating. We have the community’s support, but that didn’t provide us with enough money to operate. We needed the contact dollars to continue to provide services.”
Over the course of the organization’s 23 years, it formed Pledge Together, which is a program to help teens make healthy decisions.
“The schools running Pledge Together were shocked when we told them. Some of our schools have been running the program for 16 years,” Fowler said.
She added that the program will continue to be available to the schools.
“We have offered the program to our schools so they can continue running it on their own. We will provide support to them as long as we can,” Fowler said.
“We have provided them with everything they need to move forward. Once all our bills are paid, we will split whatever money is left between the schools, who will continue to run Pledge Together to help with expenses. They will continue to call it Pledge Together and use the logo. The schools have seen thousands of their students benefit from Pledge Together.”
Fowler said that she has heard from some community members who are saddened to know that the organization will not be available.
“They see many struggling in their community, and do not understand how funding dollars are not made available to us so we can continue our mission,” she said.
As for Fowler, she said after 23 years, she is retiring from nonprofit work and is looking forward to enjoying time with her grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.