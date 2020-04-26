U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, has announced his selections for military service academy nominations.
This year’s class includes 23 nominees with recommendations to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Local students receiving nominations are Elizabeth Felix, of Johnstown, Naval Academy; Claudia Sigel, of Bedford, Air Force Academy and Military Academy; and Matthew Powell, of Stoystown, and Anthony Reed, of Johnstown, Military Academy.
Prospective students wishing to attend an academy must by nominated by a member of Congress or another U.S. official.
Students were evaluated by a panel of service academy alumni. Joyce nominated students based upon the recommendation of the panel.
Nominees will be evaluated by the academies before they receive a possible appointment.
