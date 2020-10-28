Traveling to her home in West Philadelphia from her sales job, Nya Carter passes boarded-up businesses. A couple of them haven't reopened since the June riots stemming from the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
But the latest riots were sparked by the police killing Monday of Walter Wallace Jr., 27, in the heart of West Philadelphia.
Police responded to a report of a person with a knife, Philadelphia department spokeswoman Tanya Little told the Associated Press. She said the two officers ordered Wallace to drop the weapon, but he advanced toward them. Both officers then fired “several times,” Little said.
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets each night since, "with interactions between protesters and police turning violent at times," the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. There were reports of looting and property destruction.
Carter, who is originally from Johnstown, on Wednesday said she expects the 24-hour drug stores in her neighborhood to keep closing at 7 p.m. as the city experiences nightly unrest. The Cobbs Creek neighborhood where the shooting occurred is predominantly Black, she said.
"It was a mental-illness call," she said from Philadelphia. "His family hoped for an ambulance to arrive. Instead, two rookie cops arrived and, apparently, it's harder to get a taser than a gun because they arrived with only guns and shot him 14 times. Each officer fired seven rounds."
Carter and other Black residents wonder if the incident would have had a different outcome if it had taken place in a predominantly white part of town.
"It angers me to know that was completely mishandled," she said. "If it had been in a different part of city – Chestnut Hill, a predominantly white neighborhood – they would not have arrived with just with guns. They would have been more properly prepared."
Another Johnstown native, Joe Greenwood, has lived in the Philadelphia area since 1984, when he left Johnstown to play football at Temple University.
Greenwood said he was surprised to learn that police in Philadelphia don't carry tasers.
“What always comes up is, how would this have been handled if this was a white person in a white neighborhood?," he said. "Would he have died? Was this guy angry, and did this guy have issues? Yeah. But did he have to die?”
'Looting and rioting'
Carter stressed that the looting and violence is often fomented by opportunists who have unrelated agendas from peaceful protestors.
Greenwood agreed, saying he does support peaceful statements on the issue of race.
“We have people who are taking advantage of these peaceful protests, destroying property, looting and rioting, and that’s not right," he said. "And it’s not the same people who are holding peaceful protests as the ones who are rioting."
Greenwood, a 1984 Greater Johnstown High School graduate, lives in Delaware and works as security operations manager at Allied Universal in Northeast Philadelphia.
He called the climate in Philadelphia, including destruction of property, depressing.
"There are a lot of people who’ve been hurt," Greenwood said, "not only in West Philadelphia but across the region.”
Angered by the killing of Wallace, Carter is figuring out what to do. She's not one to go out and protest, she said. Her approach is person to person – "each one teach one," she said.
For her, that specifically means taking care of her 20-year-old daughter.
"As sad as it sounds, what I would tell her is that unless it's the last thing you can do, the police are the last people to call, because it often ends worse," she said. "It's a sad thing to teach your child, but I think most Black people have to teach their child that."
Carter, 45, said she has experienced racism growing up in Johnstown. She said it was a reason she moved to Philadelphia in 1998. But she said she had never had a run-in with police in her hometown.
A city 'traumatized'
The Pennsylvania National Guard was expected to send hundreds of people to Philadelphia within the next few days, but so far the guardsman in the southwestern region – including Cambria County – have not been called up, said Pennsylvania National Guard public affairs officer Lt. Col. Keith Hickox.
"I can't provide a breakdown of who is going from what area, but I know a larger portion is coming from the southeast corner of the state," Hickox said. "It's definitely more limited as far as what's touching your area in Johnstown.
"But that's not to say that won't change, depending on how things continue. But at this point, most of the responding forces are from the eastern or southeastern side of the state."
Earl Chaney, 71, is a classroom aid who lives in Johnstown and works in local schools, but travels often to Philadelphia to visit family.
He said an evolution of community support – including law enforcement – is needed.
"Walter Wallace's mother called for a response to an 'emotional event.' A social worker knows how to de-escalate emotional events," he said. "If police officers come with loud voices or commands or demands, that's going to get a different response. Mental health experts know how to talk someone down.
"That's part of the upcoming evolution of policing. But could a social worker have been able to talk him down or would they have stabbed social worker? That will remain a question."
Chaney said his family in Philadelphia is "traumatized" by riots they've been hearing about.
"In Philadelphia, this rioting has resulted in embarrassment for the Black community," he said. "We as human beings understand this is not about the guy who was killed. People are going out getting free goods. Looters damaged a Walmart store so bad the pipes were bursting and the floor was flooded. That had nothing to do with the man who got killed."
