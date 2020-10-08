The Johnstown Branch of the NAACP plans to canvas Moxham for a voter registration drive – and the group is looking for volunteers to help.
The drive is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with groups of eight to 10 people covering each street.
The group plans to meet at Grove Street United Methodist Church before departing to visit homes, the local branch’s president, Alan Cashaw said.
Those interested in participating should wear a mask and are asked to RSVP by emailing agranec@yahoo.com.
