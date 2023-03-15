Local musicians are doing it again, and bringing two albums to life on Johnstown stage.
The Classic Vinyl Concert Series will present “Chicago IX” and “The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Jeff Webb, associate professor of music at Pitt-Johnstown and co-creator of the series, said the previous two series concerts were well-received by audiences.
“It’s been tremendous,” he said.
“The response we got from the community has been absolutely fantastic. We’ve sold out every show we’ve done to this point, and people are really enthusiastic about it. Every time we do it, people ask what are we going to do next.”
Saturday’s show is sold out, and there are a limited number of tickets available for Friday’s show.
Webb said in choosing “Chicago IX” and “The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1” there’s a familiarity with the uptempo music.
“Because they are greatest-hits albums, every song on the two albums is a killer song,” Webb said. “There’s no duds or fillers, so that was attractive in making the decision. The personnel on the two albums is the same and that was a big advantage to doing these two.”
The 16-piece band will feature Webb on keyboards and vocals; Mike Meketa on keyboards; Scott Jeffreys on bass; Dom Peruso Jr. on drums; Josh Covert on guitar; Ryan Woods on guitar and vocals; Kraig Maldet on percussion; Bruce Harris Jr. on vocals; Jane West on vocals; Venus Hall on vocals; Larry Detwiler on trumpet; Matt Stombaugh on trumpet; Greg Maiacco on woodwinds; Jake Kearney on saxophones; Tom Buchko on trombone; and Matt Brown on trombone.
“I’m happy that we’re able to showcase the talent that is here locally,” Webb said. “We’re trying to bring good music to people by using people who are here in our region and highlight them.”
He said there are returning members to the series who performed in the previous concerts as well as four new additions.
“I try to incorporate new people for every show because the whole purpose is to feature as many regional musicians as we can,” Webb said.
“I really do believe this has the potential to be the best of the three we’ve done. We want to make each subsequent show better than the one before it. This one is going to be tighter, and you’re going to see more effects with lighting and video, so it’s going to feel like an actual pop rock concert.”
Plans are in the works for the second series concert of the year to be offered in the fall.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
Following the Saturday performance, an after party will be held from 10 p.m to midnight at ArtHouse6, 128 Walnut St., downtown Johnstown.
The additional $25 ticket includes drinks, hors d’oeuvres, one concert poster, one raffle ticket for a band-signed poster, photo opportunities and a meet-and-greet with band members.
“Anybody can go to that, so if you went to the Friday show you can get a ticket for the after party,” Webb said.
To order tickets for the after party, visit www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
