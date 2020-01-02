A pair of Cambria County residents who say they met by fate believe in their music-making abilities and hope to spread positivity.
Jake Skelly, of Portage, and Cameron Long, of Ebensburg, met in high school and were in a rock band. They began making music immediately together, and combined to form Get’m Productions. Upon graduation, Skelly enlisted in the Navy, and both lovers of poetry and music, the aspiring musicians stumbled into hip-hop.
“We had both recorded hip-hop songs, but never combined our efforts,” Skelly said. “One week we stayed together for four or five days, writing and recording. Before we knew it, we had the first batch of songs. I then studied websites and articles on booking shows. We hated that at the beginning, because as newcomers, we paid hundreds of dollars to perform to empty venues. We slowly worked away from that. Here we are, four years later.”
In 2019, the pair won a rap competition and received their first deal through Universal. Accolades and opportunities continue to roll in for the duo.
“Regardless of how things go, Cam and me plan to tour the United States over and over until we get our 15 minutes of fame. We are chasing the fame because we both agree that current ‘role models’ of today’s youth are all very trashy.”
The two believe the role models for today’s youth are not genuine.
“No life lessons, no good, just all about partying, drugs, money and women,” he said. “Get’m hates that so much fake has infected hip-hop. Our mission is to bring back real hip-hop – real messages, real personas, influencing the youth to be real among one another. No need for guns, or even to throw hands and fight. We are all human beings, we all push to succeed, we all experience failure. Most people want to laugh at failure – they want to feel better than others. Those people have grown too far, exponentially, in population. We want to rewire America’s youth’s brains to see that knowledge, skill, talent, happiness and aspiration can fuel a healthy and very happy life.”
The band doesn’t want to be famous for their own personal gains, but to make a difference in their home area.
“Seriously, one day we want to take kids from this area and help them in college,” Skelly said. “We planned it years ago. Once we achieve a status that includes wealth, we are going to offer that to schools in the form of scholarships and funding the music programs. So many people see us as rappers, but the truth is we are so much more than that.”
Skelly said he and Long are influential people who are trying to reinvigorate a breath of life into Cambria County.
“As children, we loved our home area,” he said. “People were always having get-togethers, families communicated, people walked the streets smiling at strangers and showed respect for fellow human beings. That has drastically changed from the time when we were children to now. We are definitely about inspiring others to do good and be kind.”
Get’m has performed all over the East Coast and Midwest. The band’s songs stream in 19 different countries.
“We have performed for charity events, we’ve lost competitions, won competitions and we work hard,” Skelly said.
The pair’s album, “The Detour” will be released in 2020, along with a documentary being released on their YouTube page that will talk about life on the road, and the stresses and successes of touring.
“We are entering the documentary in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival,” Skelly said. “We also have already been booked to perform at Noisefest in Ohio in 2020 and we were featured in Underground Success magazine. We are one of the few musical groups in the country who completely manage, book and promote on our own.”
Skelly said although Get’m has performed all over the country and continues to get bookings, it struggles to get booked in Cambria County.
“There seems to be a stigma here with hip-hop,” Skelly said. “We hope that eventually one venue will let us hold a show so we can show that our music is worth listening to. It is upsetting to us that we do this all over and there are no venues in our home willing to let us do what we do.”
