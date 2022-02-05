JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The soulful sounds of Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life,” performed by 17 local musicians, filled the historic State Theater of Johnstown on Saturday night.
The show was the first installment of the Classic Vinyl Concert Series, created by Jeff Webb, an associate professor of music at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“When he (Webb) said Stevie Wonder and was able to put this band together of all local musicians, it was just a slam dunk,” said Eric Reighard, whose Johnstown State Theater LLC operates the venue. “To be able to sell out for this type of event that brings together all local talent is really remarkable and awesome.”
Released in 1976, “Songs in the Key of Life,” a double LP, was inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.
It was ranked No. 4 on Rolling Stone's list of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The album “encompasses an incredible range of life experiences – from the giddy joy of a baby in the bathtub (“Isn’t She Lovely,” featuring the cries and giggles of Wonder’s infant daughter Aisha Morris) through tributes to his musical heroes (“Sir Duke”) to dismay about the indifference of the wealthy (“Village Ghetto Land”),” as described by Rolling Stone.
“I think it’s really great, very exceptional music,” said Craig Saylor, who attended the show. “I grew up with this album. I just think it really fits our demographics quite well.”
The performance drew a sellout crowd.
“Arts and culture are really what helps to bring back and revitalize small towns like Johnstown,” Reighard said. “To be able to have 400 people here tonight is awesome. It’s everything that we had hoped it would be. It’s cool to see the vision start to come to fruition.”
Sean McCool, public relations and communications manager for 1st Summit Bank, the show’s premier sponsor, told the audience: “Seeing you all here is a true testament to the wonderful things happening in our town.”
Organizers plan to put on two Classic Vinyl Concert Series shows per year.
