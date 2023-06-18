NANTY GLO, Pa. – Terry Lee Shuler has a background in authoring books on the history of Volkswagen, but in his latest endeavor, the local man decided to switch gears to something closer to his heart – turtles.
“It’s about a family of turtles that help those that pass through the area,” he said.
“Swampy Doodle Turtle Story” was written by Shuler, with illustrations by his friend Pat Hasselback, and photos.
The short children’s book takes place in “Swampy Doodle” near Portage, Shuler said, and follows a clan of turtles led by their elder, Terry, who passes on his wisdom to the younger inhabitants.
The animals are guided past a snapping turtle, are warned of hawks, meet new residents and are shown where to find the best places to eat.
There’s also several facts about turtles of various species included in the book.
Shuler said penning his self-published children’s story was quite a change of pace for him, but an endeavor he enjoyed.
His interest in turtles dates back years.
Shuler recalled a time during his service in the U.S. Air Force when he was stationed in Fort Meade, Maryland.
While out for a walk in the surrounding meadow, he came across a collection of eastern box turtles that had just dug themselves out of hibernation.
He was amazed by the amount there were – roughly 40 in one location, he said.
For more information on “Swampy Doodle” or on Shuler’s other books, he can be reached at 814-341-4015.
