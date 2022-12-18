JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Westmont Borough resident and LGBTQ activist Philip Bayush heard about the mass shooting Nov. 20 at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, he was “saddened, but not shocked.”
The shooting took the lives of Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. At least 19 others were injured.
Bayush said he has been a patron of Lucille’s – commonly called Lucy’s Place – on Washington Street in downtown Johnstown since 1976, but said he has never been worried about his safety at the LGBTQ bar.
“The patrons at Lucille’s are in a unique situation,” he said. “We are a block away from the Johnstown police station. It’s well-lit, and it’s in the downtown section. ... But it doesn’t mean I’m not aware of my surroundings.”
Lambcakes Bakery owner Chad Lamb said he has no fear for his physical well-being, but when it comes to “the places that we go to safely be ourselves, to wear what we want, to dance how we want, without condemnation of society, we are not safe,” he said.
Lamb said there is a higher rate of violence, suicide and fear for the LGBTQ community – especially from threats against transgender people.
Alexis Zinovenko, founder of Pride of Somerset and a transgender woman, admits she was shocked by the Colorado Springs shooting, and she is convinced the club was targeted that day “because it was on the Sunday eve of Transgender Awareness Week.”
That Sunday was Transgender Remembrance Day (TRD), for remembering those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia – including the 49 killed and 53 wounded in a mass shooting on June 12, 2016, at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
“Pulse and Club Q are just two of the horrific examples that it’s still not OK to be yourself,” Lamb said.
‘It’s a scary time’
Rachel Allen, a Johnstown resident, activist and musician, said she has performed at TRD events. Violent acts begin with words, she said.
“The rhetoric used against the LGBTQ community fuels these types of acts,” Allen said.
Stephanie Rex, who facilitates a virtual LGBTQ youth group at Victim Services Inc., has seen the impact the Colorado Springs shooting has had on gay youth.
“Just when they are getting comfortable coming out of their shell, this happens,” Rex said.
Rex’s co-facilitator of the youth group, Natasha Fox, said of the membership: “75% are transgender.”
“It’s a scary time for them because they are not out (about their sexual orientation) to the public,” Fox said. “We work hard to create safe spaces.”
‘I’m not welcomed’
Zinovenko said people shy away from her at public places.
“I found I’m not welcomed at pools or spas,” she said.
The reverse happened at Lambcakes Bakery. Lamb said some customers appear to feel comfortable, but then decide that the owner “having a husband” is the end of their business, he said.
While preparing for service this past Thanksgiving, Pastor Nancy L. Hoover was asked if members of the LGBTQ community were welcome at Grace Lutheran Church in Johnstown’s West End.
“They were,” she said.
“If our faith calls us to love all people as Jesus did,” Hoover said, “as children of God, we must do this.”
Allen said she values “just being in relationship with people who identify as LGBTQ ... and that their contributions (to community and to society) are valued and received.”
