JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties signing on to a historic multi-state opioid settlement, Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program Administrator Fred Oliveros said the money will mean a “significant” boost for the local battle against the drug epidemic.
But it’ll likely take time before local stakeholders can map out a plan to use it, he said.
“At this point, we’re not even sure of exactly how much we’re getting and when,” Oliveros said, “but we think we’re in a good position (to build on) what we already have in place here. This is a significant amount of money – and the good thing is that it looks like it will be spread out over an extensive amount of years.”
Cambria County has worked for years to build treatment, education and prevention programs that will last, he said.
That includes deployment of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan, maternal addiction support and the “warm handoff” program, which aims to connect overdose survivors with paths toward recovery.
“The fact this (settlement funding) spans 18 years will allow us to implement a sustainable approach to increase support,” Oliveros said, noting that that could mean expanding current programs or introducing new ones.
Pennsylvania needed opt-ins from its 67 counties to maximize the settlement, and Philadelphia County on Wednesday became the last to join in after spending weeks wrangling to broker a better deal. That signals that Pennsylvania and its counties will receive the full $1.07 billion cut of the payment from four major drug industry players.
The initial allocations could be made as soon as April, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who represented Pennsylvania in the legal battle.
Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay its share despite admitting no wrongdoing.
According to the state Office of Attorney General, Cambria County is expected to receive $12.1 million, while Somerset County is in line to receive $2.9 million.
Local officials have said Cambria County could receive an even higher total – perhaps as much as $15 million – with 10,000-population municipalities such as Johnstown and Richland Township eligible for additional support.
Over the past decade, Cambria County has been one of the Pennsylvania counties hit hardest by the opioid epidemic. And officials have cited overdose death tolls among the factors that will be used to determine shares of the settlement money.
Shapiro has described the deal as “historic,” noting that it’s the largest settlement Pennsylvania has received to address the epidemic. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be the only one.
The work isn’t done, the attorney general said – and other opioid manufacturers and distributors will pay for the pain they’ve caused in Pennsylvania, he added, saying other pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable.
“There are more companies and more executives who will pay for what was done in Pennsylvania,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.