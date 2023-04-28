CRESSON – William Hagmaier has a storied career in law enforcement and is famous for his time with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, specifically his work on notorious serial killer Ted Bundy’s case, and on Friday he shared his knowledge of “Homicidal Sexual Predators” with area police, detectives, lawyers, mental health professionals and others at Mount Aloysius College.
“He’s one of the foremost experts in this world,” Mount criminology associate professor Joseph Bobak said.
Bobak said that Hagmaier’s career accomplishments are extensive and that having him speak to a roomful of law enforcement, mental health representatives and students was a benefit to all involved.
In addition to spending numerous hours interviewing Bundy and taking down his final confession, the retired FBI supervisory special agent did similar for Danny Rolling, known as “The Gainesville Ripper,” and worked on the “Night Stalker” murders in Los Angeles and the Green River killings in the Seattle, Washington, area.
Hagmaier was also at the forefront of criminal profiling and went on to be chief of the FBI’s National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crimes.
“I’m thankful Dr. Bobak, our professor and department chair, has given us this opportunity,” said Mount criminal justice major Greg Dufour, adding he was looking forward to getting an in-depth look at the minds of criminals.
His colleague Kyle Appleby agreed, stating he was thankful the college organized the event because typically students have to travel for similar experiences.
Michael Oyaski, Nanty Glo Borough police chief, was also excited about the opportunity to hear Hagmaier speak.
“His experience is legendary,” Oyaski said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”
He sat with Eric Allen, St. Francis University police chief, who pointed out how beneficial the event is to law enforcement personnel.
“Any case study and type of knowledge to help our craft is valuable,” he said, “and to hear from him (Hagmaier) is amazing.”
Bobak opened the event with a rundown of Hagmaier’s career before turning the microphone over to the retired FBI agent.
“We’re going to talk about some things that are going to be pretty different,” Hagmaier told the audience.
Throughout his presentation, Hagmaier shared personal stories from his career, played videos about Bundy and Rolling – whom he described as “terrible, terrible people” – provided breakdowns of data and background information on profiling concepts.
He told the crowd that there’s a murder in the country every 24 minutes and that a violent crime is committed every 24.7 seconds, based on FBI crime clock information.
The retired agent also provided an overview of how the FBI has changed since Sept. 11, 2001, and noted that the clearance rate for violent crime, or amount of cases solved versus homicides committed, has diminished throughout the years.
Hagmaier said despite advancements in technology, the national clearance rate is 54%, when it used to be about 10% better around 40 years ago.
According to www.murderdata.com, homicides spiked in the early 1990s and have fell steadily since, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 – when the data shows an additional 5,000 murders per year compared to 2019, when there were roughly 15,000.
Hagmaier said he was glad to share his expertise with the group at Mount Aloysius and commended the school’s criminal justice program and Bobak, describing the Mount as an “up-and-coming place” for careers in that field.
“I think they’re doing a great job,” he said. “Joe is one of the brighter young people in criminology that has the vision to do this thing.”
The college’s Justice, Law, and Society Department sponsored the event, in conjunction with the Raskob Foundation.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.