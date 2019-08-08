A Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council’s Common Procedures Report, released on Wednesday, found that Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center negatively fell outside the expected range of performance in two categories, while Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber outperformed in another.
Chan Soon-Shiong produced a rate that was “significantly lower than expected” for extended postoperative length of stay following knee replacement. The facility performed 200 knee replacements from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, which resulted in no cases needing extended post-op stays, while 3.7 were expected.
The average charge for a knee replacement at Chan Soon-Shiong was $24,531, which ranked among the 10 least expensive in the commonwealth.
“Looking at our data there at our institution, it comes down to thorough preoperative evaluation, risk assessment, post-op discharge planning, involving social services, home health, home physical therapy,” said Dr. David Csikos, the hospital’s vice president of medical affairs. “Taking all this together results in a low rate of complications, a low length of stay and ultimately the costs are lower. That’s why it’s important to keep small hospitals. We’re very, very proud of that.”
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center was noted for having rates “significantly higher than expected” for in-hospital mortality from coronary artery bypass grafts – five actual cases, compared to two expected deaths, for the period of April 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018. The center also scored higher than expected for in-hospital complications after spinal fusion with the actual amount being four, compared to a projection of 1.3, for July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.
The center issued a statement about the findings:
“As always, we take the PHC4 Common Procedures Report seriously and we view this report as a resource for ongoing conversations about continuous improvement. There is inconsistency in how different organizations look at patient data and measure quality, but each report is valuable. For patients and community members who may be concerned about any data presented in the report, please keep in mind that Conemaugh Memorial has a very good track record on patient care. We’ve recently earned the LeapFrog Grade ‘A’ rating for patient safety for the fourth time in a row. “As a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeries (STS) registry, Conemaugh Memorial is rated the same as the national average for hospitals with adult cardiac surgery programs. The Conemaugh cardiac program – inclusive of cardiac surgery, based upon STS outcomes – has also been a Highmark Blue Distinction for Cardiac Care program since April 2008, with the most recent recertifying period in April 2019. Conemaugh has also been a Highmark Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery since 2012, and we’re poised to receive this distinction again in this certifying year.”
Most of the PHC4 marks received by local hospitals fell into the expected range.
They were:
• Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center (hip replacement complication, hip replacement extended postoperative length of stay, knee replacement complication, knee replacement postoperative length of stay, CABG 30-day readmission for complication, spinal fusion readmission for complication, spinal fusion extended postoperative length of stay)
• Chan Soon-Shiong (knee replacement complication, hip replacement complication, hip replacement extended postoperative length of stay)
• UPMC Somerset (hip replacement complication, hip replacement extended postoperative length of stay, knee replacement complication, knee replacement extended postoperative length of stay).
