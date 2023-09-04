For the third consecutive year, Windber Home Care was recognized as a Premier Performer, ranking in the top 5% of home health organizations reviewed by Strategic Healthcare Programs of Santa Barbara, California.
Conemaugh Home Health of Johnstown was recognized as a Superior Performer, ranking in the top 20% for the fifth consecutive year.
In the Strategic Healthcare category for hospice programs, Interim Healthcare Hospice of Western Pennsylvania and Conemaugh Regional Hospice, both of Johnstown, were recognized as Premier Performers and Windber Hospice was named a Superior Performer.
The award program was created to acknowledge home health and hospice agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to their patients, families and caregivers.
Using survey scores compiled by Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, Strategic Healthcare Programs reviews and ranks satisfaction scores of more than 2,500 home health providers and more than 1,000 hospice providers, nationally. The awards recognize home health organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and hospice organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction a priority.
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” Strategic Healthcare Programs President Rob Paulsson said in a press release.
“Our nurses, therapists and aides go above and beyond for their patients and genuinely care about their health and recovery,” Windber Home Health Director Sara Bahorik said.
