The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced on Wednesday that three local historical organizations have received grants to help support their operations.
The Johnstown Area Heritage Association received a $23,789 grant, and grants of $4,000 each were awarded to the Cambria County Historical Society and the Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County.
A total of almost $2 million was awarded by the PHMC to 153 museums and county historical societies across Pennsylvania.
The goal of the grant program is to support the general operations of eligible museums and county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs.
“These grants make a difference in communities all across the Commonwealth, connecting Pennsylvanians with their history, serving as economic engines through tourism and job creation and contributing to the quality of life,” Andrea Lowery, executive director of the PHMC, said in a press release Wednesday.
