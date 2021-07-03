The atmosphere was festive at Lorain Brough Park on Saturday for Summerfest at The Trails.
The two-day event is to raise money for the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails.
David and Danielle Robertson spent Saturday afternoon at the park after reading about the event on Facebook. With 6-year-old Charlie and younger brother Isaac in toe, the family enjoyed the entertainment and kids' activities.
"I always like to come out to something like this with all the bands and food," David Robertson said. "It sounds like fun. Our kids like bounce houses, so that's a big draw."
Some 20 vendors lined the park selling food, art works, jewelry, T-shirts, craft beers and more. Live music provided an upbeat back drop for the fundraiser.
Adults paid $10 and kids 17 and under were free.
Money is needed to keep the hiking trails open, said Michael Hammers, president of the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails.
"There's so much that we need to do," he said. "Maintenance on those trails and we need equipment to do the maintenance."
The organization is looking to put in biking trails next.
"We need equipment to build those trails, plus get the help that we need," Hammers said. "So doing events like this helps us get the money we need to get those supplies."
Tom Chernisky, Cambria County president commissioner, stepped up to the trail head with his hiking shoes on.
"I just came from the Ghost Town Trail a little bit ago," he said. "Today, I wanted to come out and show support and hike the trail."
He rattled off a list of trails that locals and out-of-towners have enjoyed.
"These trails are in our own backyard," Chernisky said. "If you get board with one trail, you go to another trail."
Summerfest at The Trails continues at 11 a.m. Sunday.
