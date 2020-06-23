A local organization is spearheading a regional effort to recruit volunteers for the state’s COVID-19 contact tracing system.
As part of a southwestern Pennsylvania consortium of health care organizations, the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health in Johnstown has issued an appeal for individuals and groups to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are helping get the word out so individuals can sign up to volunteer as contact tracers,” said Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the population health center’s Pathways Community HUB program. “There will be an education process involved.”
The goal of contact tracing is to work with those who test positive for COVID-19 to identify others who may have been exposed to the virus, McMillan said. But the tracers will also work with those with confirmed infections to help remove barriers during at-home quarantine.
“Contact tracers will be able to connect to resources in the community,” she said. “While an individual is isolating if they are in need of food services, for instance, they would be able to connect them with food drop-off services.”
The Department of Health lists qualifications for volunteers. They include:
• Ability to exhibit a professional, positive attitude and work ethic.
• Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to interact professionally with culturally diverse individuals during a time of crisis and distress.
• Ability to show empathy to distressed individuals.
• Excellent organizational and communication skills.
• Ability to speak, read and write English.
• Critical thinking and sound judgment required.
• Ability to handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism.
• Proficiency with computers.
Individuals who want to volunteer must enroll through the Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Pennsylvania, or SERVPA, at www.servpa.state.pa.us.
The registry manages information to ensure a proper vetting process of volunteers and keeps track of potential deployment of volunteers to disaster-affected communities when needed.
Groups should provide the organization’s name in an email to RA-DHCONTACTTRACING@pa.gov.
The health department’s contact tracing program has been expanding since the first counties entered the yellow phase on May 8.
Last week, the department announced that more than 4,000 close contacts of COVID-19 cases have been identified and monitored through the efforts of 500 trained contact tracers, including 130 state health nurses.
“We are now equipped with hundreds of contact tracers that can help us mitigate the spread of this virus, but we still need Pennsylvanians to be alert as COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are proud to partner with dedicated individuals and organizations across the state to protect our neighbors who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19. We encourage everyone to remain alert as we all continue to fight this ongoing virus.”
While registration, training and contact tracing work is done online and by phone, McMillan said the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health is considering some in-person events as the effort progresses. By gathering in a safe location for social distancing, contact tracers will be able to share experiences to troubleshoot and identify the best practices.
“There will be an opportunity for a local support system,” McMillan said.
