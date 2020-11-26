To celebrate the 88th anniversary of Ideal Market this year, Marketing Manager Gary May decided to use the occasion as a fundraising effort for local fire departments.
“I knew it would be well-received by our stores,” May said.
Between the five locations in Geistown, Seward, Vinco, Johnstown and Homer City, nearly $6,000 was raised and distributed to the nearby fire departments within the past week.
Ideal’s anniversary takes place from the end of October into the beginning of November and is always accompanied with a sale.
This year during the event, cashiers at each store collected donations from shoppers at the checkouts and had them write their names on firefighter helmets to be hung up.
May said the stores had a friendly competition between the employees to see who could raise the most, with the Geistown location collecting the largest amount of $2,600.
Finding out that Ideal would be raising funds for the organizations was surprising for the fire companies.
Steve Yarina, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department president, said he wasn’t sure how the fundraiser would go, but was glad for the help.
The COVID-19 pandemic has cut into fundraising efforts of not just Jackson, but every fire department.
“We really appreciate the supermarket and community for supporting us,” Yarina said.
The Vinco Ideal raised $1,400 for the firefighters.
That’s a sum that Yarina considers “impressive.”
“Our cashiers deserve a lot of credit because they were on the front lines asking customers to take part,” Ideal owner Dave Mercik said in a release.
“People around here really count on their local fire companies. These are our Ideal customers and they were very willing to help. We’re extremely grateful.”
Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department was thankful for the check from the Geistown location as well.
“Ideal Market’s efforts came at a wonderful time for us,” Deputy Fire Chief Bob Heffelfinger said.
He also pointed to the “obvious drop in fundraising revenue” his organization has faced due to the novel coronavirus.
Heffelfinger said the money collected by the Geistown store “couldn’t have come at a better time.”
What inspired the fundraiser was an earlier charitable endeavor the Seward store was involved in to benefit the fire department in that area.
While working on the anniversary event theme, “The Hottest Sale Ever,” May pulled the two together.
“It was so successful we plan to make it an annual event,” he said.
An added bonus is that the annual sale lines up with the end of fire prevention month.
“It’ll just be a perfect tie-in,” May said.
