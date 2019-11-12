Nearly $1.5 million in state funding will allow John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to rehabilitate three long-vacant hangars to expand a new charter service at the Richland Township airfield.
The airport grant was among more than $2 million in state grants announced Tuesday by Reps. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, and Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland. Portage and Geistown boroughs will also receive funds.
Nulton Aviation, the airport’s fixed-base operator, has spearheaded funding work for the business and private aviation improvements.
Tri-State Charters’ fleet will operate from the upgraded hangars. The company is relocating its base from Evansville, Indiana.
“This was a continuation of some of our efforts to increase business on the field,” said Larry Nulton, president of Nulton Aviation.
The hangar rehabilitation follows $2.7 million in construction at the main fixed-base facility and hangars adjacent the airport terminal.
That work required a local match of $125,000 funds, which were paid by Nulton Aviation through an agreement that reduced fees the company pays the airport authority.
Nulton said the latest state grants do not require local matching funds.
He credited teamwork of Langerholc, Burns, Rigby and Cambria County Commissioner Tom Chernisky for landing the grant, along with the airport authority.
Portage’s streetscape project will receive $298,165 toward the $425,950 construction of Main Street sidewalk improvements. The project includes new curbs, sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, decorative brick buffer strips and improved lighting.
The work expands on current work, being done in partnership with PennDOT, Borough Manager Bob Koban said.
“PennDOT is doing the Main Street paving and we are doing the sidewalk project with them,” Koban said.
Geistown’s $280,000 grant will cover road and drainage improvements for Walters Avenue from the Richland Township line, near Martin-Baker America’s plant, to Falls Run Road, Langerholc said. The total $1.1 million project will include 2,000 feet of roadway and shoulders drains, inlets and storm pipes.
“I remain committed to bringing money back to our area for projects like these to improve safety, enhance overall quality of life, and to also encourage strong, sustainable business development,” Burns said.
“The airport project is a major win for our area, opening the door to new job and economic growth opportunities that are much-needed,” Rigby said. “I was also pleased to advocate for funding for the Walters Avenue project in Geistown.”
“A safe, modern transportation system is key to fostering economic development and promoting thriving communities,” Langerholc said. “I am pleased that tax dollars are returning to the 35th district to help pay for these important projects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.