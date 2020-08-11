HARRISBURG – Local government leaders, concerned that federal stimulus aid has not trickled down to municipal governments, warned Tuesday that bankruptcy and steep cuts loom if they don’t get more help.
“If we’re going to have a full recovery, local governments have to recover, too,” said Rick Schuettler, executive director of the Pennsylvania Municipal League.
An analysis by the National League of Cities estimated that local governments in Pennsylvania are looking at a 40% drop in revenue due to the pandemic.
Schuettler said that if local governments don’t get more financial help, the state is going be flooded with requests for help through the Act 47 program designed to help municipalities in financial distress recover.
Forcing local communities into financial distress would be “devastating,” he said.
Altoona Mayor Matthew Pacifico said that because personnel costs are the biggest piece of local budgets, if cities get financially overwhelmed, its local leaders won’t have any choice but to make job cuts, including in areas such as public safety.
“It’s going to be impossible to balance the budget without employee reductions,” he said.
Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said that the recession caused by the pandemic business closings has hit local budgets in a variety of ways, including lost earned income tax and decreased parking and building permit revenue.
Her city furloughed 12% of the municipal workforce in April, with the public works department being hardest hit, she said.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said that the federal government has already provided $5 billion in stimulus, some of which has not been spent.
“Just four months ago, Congress sent about half a trillion dollars to state and local governments to cover COVID-19 related costs, boost Medicaid funding and support local public health programs, hospitals, schools and mass transit,” Toomey said. “Pennsylvania is still sitting on over $1 billion and large counties, like Allegheny, have spent a fraction of what was directly given to them by the federal government.”
Toomey said that before Congress acts on additional stimulus, the state and counties should spend what they’ve already gotten.
In addition, a proposal favored by Senate Republicans would give state and local governments more flexibility in determining how to spend the stimulus funding already provided to them, according to information provided by Toomey’s office.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said that state lawmakers placed the
$1 billion in stimulus funding into reserve in order to be in a position to respond quickly if the pandemic had taken a turn for the worse and the state needed money to help the state’s hospitals or other facilities.
Benninghoff said that state lawmakers will likely be looking to tap into that $1 billion in reserve funding when they return in the fall to try to complete the state budget. The state passed an interim budget that provided a full year of funding for schools, but otherwise funded most programs for just five months.
