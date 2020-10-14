Raising fire safety awareness and helping children come up with a plan to be ready for the unexpected is the aim of this program.
In recognition of Fire Safety Month, Richland Township Fire Department firefighters made a stop Wednesday at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy East in Geistown Borough to talk with students about fire safety and demonstrate fire safety measures.
“This is a great opportunity for us and it gives us a chance to interact with the community to find out what the kids really know or where they may be lacking,” said Chris Guizio, a captain with Richland Township Fire Department.
“ ‘Stop, drop and roll’ is common and everybody knows that, but not a lot of people know to cover their face with their hands, so this is positive reinforcement to go along with what they are learning at school, plus whatever their parents are teaching them at home.”
Students in pre-kindergarten through Grade 6 participated in the program that started off from the beginning of a fire situation.
“I always relay it to what they learn here in school and what they do in school and tie that directly into what they should be doing at home because it’s pretty much the same thing,” Guizio said. “You hear the alarms going off, you evaluate to a designated meeting place, you take accountability and then you call 911.”
He also talked about using a cellphone to call for help, having different escape routes out of the house, how to respond to fires that happen in the day and those at night and the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
“Our goal is that they take away a little bit of safety, the safer they can be, whether it’s at home, in school or anywhere they go, the better,” Guizio said. “You never know when an emergency is going to happen. We want them to have the basic knowledge on what they should do.”
As part of the presentation, Adam Shaffer, a lieutenant with Richland Township Fire Department, demonstrated protective equipment worn by firefighters and how certain pieces work and protect the wearer.
In the afternoon, students were able to take a tour of a fire truck.
“We’ll walk them around to each compartment and talk to them about the equipment, the capabilities that we have and why we carry so much stuff on the trucks,” Guizio said. “They also can get inside and see what it looks like.”
Mary Fleck, principal of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy East, said the hope is that students will be prepared should they find themselves in a fire.
“You want the students to have some background knowledge so if something would happen they wouldn’t be startled and know how to get out safely,” she said. “We want them to have these steps they can take in the event of a house fire.”
On Friday, firefighters from Johnstown Fire Department will present a similar program to students at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy West in Westmont Borough.
