Three volunteer fire companies in Cambria County and two in Somerset County were among more than 100 fire companies in Pennsylvania that recently received grants to help small communities guard against the threat of wildfires, state officials said.
Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said wildfires are posing “a growing threat” to the state’s forests and rural communities. He called the grants “vital tools for state government to ensure volunteer firefighters get the equipment and the training they need to perform their jobs as professionally and safely as possible.”
In Cambria County, Ashville Volunteer Fire Company got a $1,550 grant, Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $10,000 and West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company got $2,800. In Somerset County, Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $5,000 and Boswell Fire Department got $908.
Elsewhere in the region, grants of up to $10,000 went to six fire companies in Indiana County, three in Clearfield County and two each in Bedford and Blair counties.
A total of $591,975 was handed out to 109 fire companies. Only fire companies located in communities with fewer than 10,000 residents were eligible. The money can be used for training and purchasing equipment that’s directly related to fighting forest fires and brush fires.
The grant program is offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and funded by federal grants from the United States Forest Service. It has handed out a total of more than $14.5 million since it was launched in 1982. Trego and DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said the grants help smaller fire companies focus more on training and public safety by easing their fiscal constraints.
“Weather can be friend or foe in our wildfire prevention and suppression efforts, but DCNR has no stronger ally – especially during these most difficult times of the pandemic – than the men and women of the volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common,” Dunn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.