GALLITZIN, Pa. – Cambria County firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own members.
Gallitzin fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox died at home on Friday after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 45.
Cox leaves behind his wife Jennifer and two daughters.
Cox battled “occupational” cancer for a year and five months, the result of 29 years as a firefighter inhaling noxious smoke and carcinogens absorbed in his turnout gear, Assistant Chief Jim Nagle said.
Cox was told in December the cancer was terminal, Nagle said.
“He didn’t let it get him down,” Nagle said. “He showed us how to live life and love your friends and family. His heart was truly in the fire company.”
Cox was a paramedic and a state fire instructor. He was the longtime treasurer of the fire company and a board member.
Cox was in Shanksville responding to the Sept. 11 terrorist attack as a member of the Cambria County Hazardous Material Response Team (SHARP).
A viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Gibbons Funeral Home in Gallitzin with a firefighter memorial service at 7 p.m. A viewing also will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Demetrius Church in Gallitzin.
Fire companies that are planning to bring apparatus for the procession should arrive at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Nagle at 814-330-5507.
