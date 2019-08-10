A local filmmaker is now looking to give back to those with similar moviemaking ambitions.
Tom Getty, a Westmont Hilltop graduate, recently released his new book titled “How To Make Blockbuster Movies – And Do It On Your Own.”
The new handbook is a crash course on how to make blockbuster movies without having a large budget or access to Hollywood commodities.
“It’s all the stuff I wish I had known when I started out as a filmmaker when I was a kid,” Getty said. “This is me trying to basically send all that stuff back in time to myself when I was starting out, or somebody like me.”
The 31-year-old filmmaker and Pitt-Johnstown graduate said this book was important for him to get to print because he believes an aspiring filmmaker should get a good filmmaking education, and that doesn’t necessarily always require going to film school.
“If I would have just known what I know now, I could get everything done a lot faster and I could get a lot more accomplished,” Getty said.
“Thinking that made me realize that the only thing between someone making a good movie and not making a good movie is the information.”
Getty’s new book is now available through numerous online book retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.
The Johnstown-area native also has plans to donate several copies of his book to libraries across Cambria County.
Getty said “I’m hoping that some kid comes across this and thinks ‘Oh wow. I can do this if I just follow the steps in the book.’ ”
“How To Make Blockbuster Movies – And Do It On Your Own” tackles such subjects as recruitment, production and setting locations.
“I cover everything on how to make a movie, and how it could actually happen for somebody outside of the business,” said Getty, the writer and director behind such films as “Emulation” and “America Has Fallen.”
“I only ever wanted to make ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Die Hard,’ ” he said. “This is a book on how you can actually do that and more – wherever you are, whoever you are.
“And best of all – without Hollywood.”
