A film depicting the flu pandemic of 1918 is set to premier at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
The arts center will host a free screening of “We Are All In This Together: Pandemic-Johnstown 1918” from 8:30 to 10 p.m. July 10 at the outdoor amphitheater, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The production was written and directed by University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown history professor Paul Douglas Newman, with Jason Bolinger as director of photography, and starring Kate Davis.
The film's synopsis states that in 1918, a virus killed more U.S. soldiers than German weapons, and more Americans in a year than the entire Civil War. One percent of Johnstowners perished in five months.
Newman used real events and people to construct a narrative about one family through the perspective of a single woman.
His character, Kathleen (O’Creidy) Wissenschaft, led a typical family in Johnstown’s Cambria City, negotiating lockdowns, school and church closings, quarantines, social distancing, mask initiatives, vaccination attempts and American Red Cross volunteer efforts.
"We aired it in a installments in a series of four shorts that people watched online in April and I know a lot of people might have seen one or two episodes and missed the third or fourth," Newman said. "So to be able to tie it together into a seamless 47-minute film is very exciting. To be able to watch people watch it is going to be fun."
For the project, Newman led a team of 10 UPJ students, four historians and six biologists in researching the impact of and Johnstown's reaction to the influenza epidemic of 1918-1919.
He said the theme of the film is what public health officials urged in 1918-1919 and with COVID-19 in 2020-2021 – believe science, wash hands, wear masks, maintain distance and take a vaccine when available.
"One of the things the film tries to do is to reach people about the seriousness of pandemic diseases and to do everything that you can until they are actually gone," Newman said. "The main character in the film, Kathleen (O’Creidy) Wissenschaft, was a Red Cross volunteer and worked in a hospital and her message throughout is to believe in the science and to work together to defeat the pandemic."
At the conclusion of the film, attendees can meet the production team, as well as share in an open conversation about the science behind the pandemic and vaccines.
"It's really exciting that we're able to promote a local group doing something with such a positive message – along with an historical and artistic background," said Angela R. Godin, executive director the arts center. "We're happy to showcase it here and it's exciting."
In the case of inclement weather, the showing will be moved indoors to the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum.
