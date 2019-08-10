Calling all film buffs.
The Johnstown Film Festival has announced a call for entries for its 2019 event, which has been set for Oct. 19 at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
Entries will be limited to films that have some connection to Johnstown or western Pennsylvania – location, theme or by personnel involved in production such as actors, directors and producers.
Short films of 30 minutes or less are eligible for the competitions.
Submissions will be made via FilmFreeway, an online platform used by film festivals all over the world.
The call for entries is open through Sept. 1, and the program will be announced on or about Sept. 22.
There is a nonrefundable $20 entry fee per film, or $10 for student filmmakers who were 18 years of age or younger at the time the film was completed.
The festival had traditionally been held in mid-September in the courtyard at Heritage Discovery Center. This year, the festival is shifting to a mid-October date, and will be held indoors in the Community Foundation Oilhouse at the park.
The move in location is made possible because the Oilhouse recently became equipped with acoustic tiles that greatly improve the facility’s sound quality.
Shelley Johansson, director of marketing and communications with Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which coordinates the festival, said the courtyard is a beautiful space, but if it rains they have to move inside to the Heritage Discovery Center.
“We’re thrilled that the acoustic tile project at the Oilhouse opens this possibility for us,” she said. “Another advantage to being later in the year is that it gets darker earlier, which will allow us to start the program at 7 p.m. rather than close to 8.”
For additional details on the festival, including a link to the entry portal, visit www.johnstownfilmfest.org.
