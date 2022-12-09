PATTON, Pa. – Clearfield Township resident Tommy Nagle, one of the most prominent figures in local agriculture, has been elected vice president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
He was voted to a two-year term by the bureau’s board of directors.
The vice presidency is the second-highest position in the state farm bureau, which advocates on the state and federal levels regarding issues that affect its more than 33,000 members across Pennsylvania.
“It’s a huge honor, and it’s a great opportunity to help in agriculture as far as legislation and education, and just to help the ag community,” said Nagle, who previously spent time as the Cambria County Farm Bureau president and on the PFB board.
The position became open after the former vice president, Chris Hoffman, became president.
“I’m excited that Tommy was elected as the vice president,” Chris Hoffman said in a released written statement. “I’m looking forward to working with him as we look to advance Farm Bureau policy and as we work together to create positive things for our members.
“Tommy brings a lot of knowledge from many different sectors of agriculture to the vice presidency. Together we will make a great team.”
Nagle, 42, who grows crops and raises Angus cattle on a family farm, beat out four other candidates for the vice presidency.
“I think the one thing that people had a lot of confidence in was that I was younger than most of the other candidates and I am a full-time farmer, no off-the-farm job, and I have a young family,” Nagle said. “That’s what makes it so important to me because we’re trying to preserve the future of agriculture for my children.
“Whether they want to be involved in agriculture or not,” he said, “we’re trying to give them the option that they can make that decision in 20 years for themselves.”
