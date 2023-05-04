JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Karen and Sean Wedding’s son, Caleb, was born prematurely by nearly two months and required 70 days of specialized care.
At a time when the new parents felt helpless, reading allowed them to bond with their newborn during stays at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Regional Intensive Care Nursery and the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
On Tuesday, the Johnstown couple shared that special moment with future families at Conemaugh by donating more than 500 books to the facility.
“It feels so good,” Karen Wedding said of the opportunity. “It feels like a gift that’ll keep on giving to other parents who found themselves in the same situation we went through.”
The idea to donate books for families receiving care at the local hospital came from a similar program at Children’s.
Karen Wedding said after her son was transferred to the Pittsburgh center because of necrotizing enterocolitis, a serious intestinal issue premature babies sometimes deal with, there was a woman who pushed a cart around the neonatal intensive care unit handing out books.
This service was provided by a family who had twins stay in the NICU and in honor of one of the children who passed away.
Karen Wedding said receiving those stories and sharing them with her son was meaningful.
“When I was little, my mom used to read to me all the time,” the mother said. “It was one of my most favorite things, and I knew that I wanted to read to Caleb.”
During their stay, Karen Wedding would record her reading the stories – she’s legally blind – and play them for Caleb while holding him.
When the parents were able to bring their child home, they also brought a handful of free books.
As Caleb’s first birthday approached, Karen Wedding said she wanted to do something special and decided on the book collection.
Several donation boxes were placed around the community, such as in Conemaugh’s atrium and at the Wedding’s faith center, Emmanuel Church in Richland Township, to collect the books.
Rachel Jones, a marketing and communications coordinator at Conemaugh, handled the in-house bin.
She said she was thrilled to hear about the Wedding’s plan and “knew this was going to be a really great thing for our NICU families.”
“We were just so excited they reached out and were willing to do that,” Jones said. “It really made an impact on us, and that we were also able to be involved.”
She also noted how helpful it is for babies in the intensive care unit to be read to.
Not only does the steady rhythm of a story help sooth the child, the act also helps them learn their parents’ voices.
Nicole Darr, nurse manager at the RICN, said based on a child’s level of required care in the unit, parents can sometimes feel helpless and reading allows them to be part of the treatment process.
She was she was surprised but thankful by the Weddings’ generosity.
“I feel that I speak for all of the nurses here – all of the staff here – to say we are more than flattered and honored to have people recognize what we do here, and that we had such an impact on these people’s lives,” Darr said.
Sean Wedding added that the area really pitched in, and he and his wife are grateful for that.
“I’m pretty speechless at how much the community came together for us and our local NICU,” he said.
The parents spoke highly of the care they received locally and in Pittsburgh, describing the staff at both facilities as the “kindest, most compassionate people.”
“There are truly never going to be enough words to express our gratitude,” Karen Wedding said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
