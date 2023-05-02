After reading about the vandalized benches at Hinckston Run Dam, Kamal Gella was inspired to cover the cost of the replacements.
“I always believe in giving back to the community, in particular the veterans that served the country,” he said.
Sometime last week, two concrete seats and a couple flower pots were destroyed at the Laurel Highlands Historical Village Veterans Memorial, located near the breast of the dam.
Gella’s family has a fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies – Dr. Kamal and Dr. Jyothi Gella Special Projects Fund – that supports students through scholarships and special projects, such as the replacement.
On Tuesday, the Westmont Hilltop School Board member instructed the release of money to cover the cost of the broken benches – around $600.
“It’s unfortunate that somebody would do this,” Gella said. “This is not how you treat veterans.”
Ronald Shawley, LHHV founder and executive director, discovered the vandalism on Friday and began petitioning the community for help replacing the busted benches.
When he heard from Gella on Tuesday, he said he was shocked.
“Do you know how rare that is to have somebody step up to the plate like that?” Shawley said.
“We’re extremely grateful and we’re really happy.”
Shawley expects replacement benches will be installed in a few weeks.
The veterans memorial includes a seating area and monuments featuring local soldiers names that participated in conflicts ranging from the Civil War to Middle Eastern battles.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.