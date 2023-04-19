The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA partnered with Leadercast, a worldwide producer of leadership development seminars, to bring a digital conference to more than 130 people Wednesday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
Attendees absorbed lessons on leadership from 11 speakers shown on a jumbo screen at the conference center.
The sound of scratching pen on paper in the hands of attendees could be heard after speakers shared quotes that grabbed their attention.
NASA aerospace engineer Diana Trujillo’s speech about the mindset of a leader and her inclusion of the quote “failure is not an option” resonated with local business owner Sherry Lynn Harsberger.
Harshberger is owner of Sherry Lynn’s Ball Room Dance Center. She headquartered her business on Johnstown’s Main Street for 31 years until the economic shutdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With her business shuttered from March to July 2020 and unable to generate income, she sold the building and transitioned her business to the Community Arts Center on Menoher Boulevard, she said.
“Failure was not an option,” she said. “I had a community of people who needed me to find a solution. I wasn’t going to let the pandemic ruin me. I knew if I was going to grow, I had to do something different.”
Harshberger said she attended the Leadercast so that she could be a leader for her students.
“I needed to be fed, to build myself up to be a motivational leader for others,” she said.
Contingents of students from school districts across Cambria County attended the Leadercast as well as business leaders and employees of agencies including Penn Highlands Community College, CamTran and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services in Ebensburg.
Blacklick Valley School District student Kylie Garver, 17, said she has self-published a book, and plans to pursue writing as well as history in college.
“I was excited to come here,” she said. “It opened my eyes.
“The speakers were fun and kept me awake.”
The speakers included CEOs, authors, engineers and teachers.
Penn Highlands executive assistant to the president and foundation, Beth Freedline, said the Leadercast was beneficial on two fronts.
“It was a different type of training,” she said. “It’s personal- and professional-development building. The messages of the speakers were not something I’ve heard before, and being that this was a community event, it was exciting to see people I know and meet people who I don’t know.”
Attendees paid a $100 entrance fee – including breakfast and lunch. Greater Johnstown Community YMCA Chief Executive Officer Shawn Sebring said the Leadercast was held as a fundraiser for the YMCA as well as a community leadership training event.
“This is the first time we’ve done this, but we’ve wanted to do it for years,” he said. “Supporting people with leadership opportunities is really important. This is an opportunity to meet emerging leaders in the of community, and the perspectives of the speakers are fascinating.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
