A questionnaire regarding the recent presidential election was emailed from The Tribune-Democrat to elected officials who represent the region on the state and federal level.
The goal was to determine whether the legislators – 11 Republicans and one Democrat – believed the election was a fair and free contest that produced a legitimate winner.
Only two responded.
Democratic Party nominee Vice President Joe Biden received approximately 81.3 million votes (51.4%) compared to 74.2 million (46.9%) for President Donald Trump, a Republican.
Biden is poised to earn a 306-232 victory when the Electoral College members meet in their respective states on Monday and when Congress counts the votes on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump has alleged the election was stolen through fraud.
His campaign and the Republican Party, along with supportive elected officials and citizens, have filed lawsuits in several states – Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Minnesota – in an attempt to show fraud or stop the certification process. Trump and his allies have been successful in only one out of more than 50 post-election lawsuits filed, according to Democracy Docket, a progressive election advocacy group.
Six local members of the Pennsylvania State Legislature – Sen. Pat Stefano, Rep. Jesse Topper, Rep. Matthew Dowling, Rep. Tommy Sankey, Rep. Mike Reese and Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar – signed onto a Republican letter asking the commonwealth’s congressional delegation “to object, and vote to sustain such objection, to the Electoral College votes received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”
In the letter, they allege Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, “and others quickly set about undermining the many protections” for mail-in voting, including allowing ballots to be received after the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline, permitting inspection of ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day, counting defective ballots and prohibiting poll watchers from “meaningfully observing the pre-canvassing and canvassing activities.” None of those allegations have been successful in court.
All states have certified their results.
However, Texas, supported by Trump and 18 other states, has asked the Supreme Court of the United States to issue an emergency order to invalidate the votes in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, alleging that they violated the law by making COVID-19 pandemic-era changes to the election procedures.
Biden won all of those swing states.
U.S. Reps. John Joyce, R-13th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-15th Congressional District, joined 104 other Republican members of Congress in signing an amicus curiae supporting the complaint, thereby giving their backing to Texas in its case against their own home state.
The letter reads: “Due in large part to those usurpations, the election of 2020 has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities. National polls indicate a large percentage of Americans now have serious doubts about not just the outcome of the presidential contest, but also the future reliability of our election system itself. Amici respectfully aver it is the solemn duty of this Court to provide an objective review of these anomalies and to determine for the people if indeed the Constitution has been followed and the rule of law maintained.”
The Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday.
Tuesday was the last day for states to resolve any conflicts involving Electoral College members.
The questionnaire was sent on Dec. 2. Recipients – who represent Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and eastern Westmoreland counties – were given a Thursday, Dec. 10, deadline to respond.
Follow-up messages were left either via text or phone with each elected official or his or her office. The questionnaire was then emailed again on Tuesday to all elected officials who had not either already answered or acknowledged receiving the original message.
The questions were:
1) Did a free and fair election – without systemic fraud committed by Joe Biden, his campaign, the Democratic Party, and/or any other individual and/or organization that wanted to sway the election in Biden’s favor – take place in the United States?
2) Did a free and fair election – without systemic fraud committed by Joe Biden, his campaign, the Democratic Party, and/or any other individual and/or organization that wanted to sway the election in Biden’s favor – take place in Pennsylvania?
3) Is Joe Biden the legitimate president-elect of the United States?
4) Please add any comments about the election you would like.
Here are the responses:
• State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-71st Legislative District
1 – Systemic fraud is a very serious allegation. I have and continue to promote and support efforts to secure and ensure the integrity of our elections both local and national.
2 – See answer to Question 1.
3 – Your use of the word “legitimate” is divisive and calls into question the integrity of our country’s voting process. As I said previously, I have and continue to support efforts to secure and ensure the integrity of our elections.
4 – I look forward to representing in Harrisburg the voices of all residents of the 71st Legislative District.
• State Rep. Frank Burns, D-72nd Legislative District
As elected officials, we must wait until all the facts are in before rendering judgement, which is why I voted for a bipartisan audit of the 2020 election. I am keenly interested in resolving any problems that might be documented and proven so we can continue ensuring the integrity of all Pennsylvania elections.
I will continue to push for an election audit, which was called for by a majority coalition of Republicans and Democrats, thus representing a concerted effort to cut through the political noise and posturing, and get to the nitty-gritty of ensuring free and fair elections. I support this concept, no matter who wins or loses, because it will provide transparency and restore people’s faith in our election process.
I believe anyone should have the opportunity to have their day in court and we are seeing that play out now.
The U.S. Supreme Court – with three Trump appointees and a 6-3 conservative majority – has the final say on the 2020 election. The court requires “hard evidence” – not unsubstantiated allegations or wishful thinking. Therefore, we must respect the decision of the courts along with the will of the people, even if we disagree with the outcome.
• State Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-73rd Legislative District, acknowledged receiving the questionnaire, but did not provide answers.
The following did not respond in any way to the questionnaire or follow-up communication:
• U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13th Congressional District
• U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-15th Congressional District
• State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-32nd Senatorial District
• State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-35th Senatorial District
• State Sen. Kim Ward, R-39th Senatorial District
• State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-51st Legislative District
• State Rep. Mike Reese, R-59th Legislative District
• State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-69th Legislative District
• State Rep. Jesse Topper, R-78th Legislative District
