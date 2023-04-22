JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Throughout his career in education, Michael Vuckovich has become more and more aware of the need for more funding for teachers, materials and mental health supports in public schools.
“Money does matter and plays a big role in providing adequate education,” said Vuckovich, who taught for a handful of years; was an assistant principal, principal and superintendent at Greater Johnstown School District and Indiana Area School District; and was recently hired as Windber Area School District’s superintendent.
He said it’s “always difficult as more and more gets placed upon schools and we have less resources to handle those needs.”
Vuckovich highlighted his new employer as an example of this need.
Since 2011, there’s been a 71% increase in expenditures for special education at Windber Area, to a total of slightly more than $1 million per year, Vuckovich said, with Pennsylvania providing about an extra $100,000 – or about 11% more than it was spending in 2011 – toward that total. The district has experienced a 121% jump in charter school payments during that time and now pays about $323,000 per year.
Vuckovich said the need for more school funding dates back to the late 1970s. It’s “essential,” he said, “that the state, not just local taxpayers, contribute to ensuring that Pennsylvania’s schools have the resources they need to support our students and develop a robust workforce.”
“Investing in our schools will help Pennsylvania remain competitive and continue producing a highly educated workforce that will drive future economic growth,” he added.
Gerald Zahorchak, the former state secretary of education who also was superintendent of Greater Johnstown School District and chaired the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s education department, has a similar evaluation of the matter.
He said that a well-educated person can be a good family member who takes part in their community and puts forth good work at their job. Speaking in business terms to accentuate his point, Zahorchak said that person then produces revenue in taxes from income and is an asset to their community.
If the investment isn’t there, that same person can end up as a dependent, or liability, to society, which could result in lifelong dependency on social services or possibly incarceration for life.
Zahorchak questioned why there’s often more focus on correction later in a person’s life than on investing in that person when they’re young so the later expenditure isn’t necessary.
At a recent gathering at which urban schools highlighted the benefits of more money, Zahorchak painted a picture of a student from an impoverished family, possibly a one-parent household, who hasn’t had a good-quality upbringing and upon entering kindergarten is already years behind their peers.
That child may not have the necessary behavioral conditioning or know their own name – but schools, especially urban districts, need to bring the child up to speed, with already stretched faculty and a lack of programming due to cost issues.
“The root cause is not allowing the resources to come to play,” Zahorchak said.
He’s been an equity advocate for many years – from his time at Greater Johnstown, to the state government, to Pitt-Johnstown.
“It’s my purpose,” Zahorchak said. “My life’s purpose is to go for fairness and opportunity for everybody. I really buy into that … so it doesn’t matter what your background is – rich, poor, black, Latino, Asian, have a disability – none of those things should matter for kids to have the resources to get to the opportunities to live their best life.”
However, that is often not the case. According to an EdBuild study, “nonwhite school districts get $23 billion less than white districts despite serving the same number of students” nationally.
And data from PA Schools Work show that the wealthiest districts in Pennsylvania can afford to spend more than 30% more per student than the poorest schools, with massive gaps between what schools need to be fully funded and what they’re actually getting. Those gaps are often correlated with property values in impoverished urban areas, although Zahorchak pointed out that rural schools in Pennsylvania struggle with similar issues.
A recent state court ruling in a fair funding lawsuit involving state schools aims at improving these monetary problems and balancing the scales.
Zahorchak stressed that this doesn’t mean taking money from wealthy districts and giving it to less affluent institutions, but rather equitably funding every public school so that all students can succeed.
Vuckovich said the ruling is long overdue, highlighting how a little bit of money can go a long way in a classroom. He noted that it’s “incumbent on state legislators and the governor to have tough conversations on how to help everyone.”
Zahorchak said the ruling in the funding lawsuit was one of the best aspects of his career – he was Greater Johnstown’s superintendent when that district and several others joined the group of plaintiffs that filed the lawsuit.
Despite that, Zahorchak also recognizes that there’s a lot of work to do now.
He said it’s important to educate the citizenry on the significance of fairly funded schools, which should lead to improved communities.
Vuckovich said he knows these changes will take time, but is confident the fair funding ruling will push everyone to move in the right direction.
“It is imperative that Pennsylvania prioritizes education and provides the necessary funding to support our schools and students fully,” Vuckovich said. “By doing so, we can ensure that every student receives the education they deserve and that our state continues to prosper.”
