JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Trained family medicine physicians have become the backbone for primary care at a time when national efforts are underway to expand and improve that field.
“We specialize in helping people navigate the system and get the health care they need,” Dr. Jeanne Spencer said at Conemaugh Family Medical Center, 1086 Franklin St., Johnstown.
“A primary care doctor is somebody who knows you,” she continued. “They’re going to be more accessible and understand your problems better than the urgent care places. They are with you in good times and bad.”
Spencer, who has practiced family medicine in Johnstown for more than 30 years, has been elected as president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians.
A graduate of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s family practice residency program, Spencer has directed that program since 2002.
“It’s an honor,” she said. “The president gets to be the voice and the face of the organization. You get to go to Harrisburg and talk to legislators to advocate for the things that are important to care for patients.”
The state academy has been around for more than 70 years. Its current membership includes more than 6,000 physicians, residents and students.
“We advocate for what’s better for the patient and advocate for physicians,” Spencer said. “We are advocating to get rid of hassles and things that get in the way of making people better.”
The academy is currently pushing to encourage more medical students to choose family practice medicine and to create an atmosphere where those who train in Pennsylvania will want to stay in the state to practice, she added.
Recent accomplishments include legislation that makes it easier to get different medications authorized for patients so they are covered by their insurance.
At the academy’s urging, the state has shortened the period required for international doctors to get licensed in Pennsylvania.
“Now they will be more likely to stay here,” Spencer said.
A 2021 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine concluded that primary care is the only medical discipline in which a greater supply of professionals produces improvements in population health, longer lives, and greater health equity.
In the past, internal medicine specialists often joined primary care practices. More recently, those doctors have taken jobs in hospitals as hospitalists to care for inpatients.
That leaves family practice doctors as the most common primary care physicians.
“Family medicine is the foundation of our health care system and, most often, the first point of care for patients,” Spencer said. “A collaborative, physician-led primary health care team is essential to providing effective, timely patient care and improving health outcomes for all Pennsylvanians.”
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
