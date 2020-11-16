Greater Johnstown, Richland and Northern Cambria school districts have received thousands of dollars in school safety grants, according to a Monday release from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The grants are part of roughly $9 million made available this year by the PDE Office of Safe Schools and distributed to more than 150 school districts in the state.
Greater Johnstown was the only area district to receive funding in three out of the four available categories, securing $60,000 for a resource officer, $20,000 for programs and $25,000 for equipment.
Richland and Northern Cambria were also awarded funding for resource officers, netting $59,996.30 and $60,000, respectively.
“As the chairman of the state education committee and a member of the school safety and security committee, the safety of our children is paramount and I am pleased to announce these vital grant dollars to our local school districts,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said in a release.
“It shows a bipartisan commitment to our youth in these unprecedented and uncertain times.”
The goal of this funding is to purchase safety and security-related equipment, prevent and reduce violent incidents and provide training and compensation for school resource and police officers.
Non-public schools in the area that received grants include All Saints Catholic School, in Cresson, $13,828.50; Bishop McCort Catholic High School, $13,949.17; Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, $25,000; Holy Name School, in Ebensburg, $25,000; and St. Benedict Catholic School, in Carrolltown, $25,000.
Those funds are designated for equipment purchases.
State Reps. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, were also pleased local schools received funds.
Burns commented on his dedication to making sure “school is always a place that kids – and their parents – feel safe” and Rigby offered his congratulations to the institutions for “taking the initiative on behalf of their students, staff and community.”
