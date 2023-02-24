JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When it comes to their wedding, Megan Mesaros and Alex Haman want it to fit their personalities.
And being married by “Evil Dead” film franchise star Bruce Campbell would be the grooviest way they know to go about it.
Mesaros said Campbell will be doing a show April 19 at Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, and, along with it, a contest was created where couples could enter to be married by the actor.
“We love him and we’ve watched all his movies a thousand times over and watched the TV series,” the Johnstown resident said. “I said we had to enter. We were planning on getting married next year in Las Vegas, but this is cooler and so much more awesome. It’s such our speed.”
To enter the contest, they had to submit a short description on why they should be picked and include a photo.
Out of the 100 applicants received, the couple made it to the top 14 finalists.
“I never expected this,” said Mesaros, who is employed as a midwife with the Conemaugh Physician Group. “It’s so cool because I never entered a contest like this before. Alex is so excited, too, that we managed to make the top 14.”
Voting will be open through Wednesday and can be done online at bit.ly/BruceORama419.
“You can scroll down to our picture and blurb and there’s a little check box, and when you click it, it’ll turn green,” Mesaros said.
The couple with the most votes will be named winner.
Along with being married by Campbell prior to the show, the winning couple will be treated to dinner, can bring 10 people with them to the sold-out show and will be put up in a hotel room for the night.
“It’s a really neat contest,” Mesaros said. “I’m hoping, communitywise, people will support us.”
She said it would be overwhelming and incredible if they won the contest.
“It would be life-changing,” Mesaros said. “We were planning on doing something over the top and silly for our wedding, but this would mean the world. It would be amazingly epic and so much fun, and my children think this would be the coolest thing in the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.