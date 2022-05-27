EBENSBURG, Pa. – The recount in the Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate is scheduled to take place next week in Cambria and Somerset counties and across the state.
Fewer than 1,000 votes separated the two leading candidates – Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick. The separation between the candidates fell under the 0.5% margin needed to trigger a recount under Pennsylvania law.
At least seven counties, including Bedford County, began recounting votes Friday.
Cambria and Somerset counties will begin their recounts on Wednesday, June 1, elections officials said.
Staff and volunteers will recount more than 31,000 ballots between the two counties.
In Somerset County, Director of Elections Tina Pritts said seven people will work on the recount process, which she said she expects to take one day.
About 14,000 Republican ballots were cast in Somerset County, according to unofficial returns from the Department of State.
Pritts said that two “high speed” scanners will be used for the process. She added that one is normally used on election day.
In Cambria County, Elections Director Maryann Dillon said about 19 individuals including staff and elections volunteers will help with the recount of Cambria’s 17,680 Republican ballots.
Dillion explained that instead of feeding the ballots through the machines in the elections office, the recount is done by using the types of scanners that would be found at a voting precinct.
She estimated the process would take one to two days.
Neither director had cost estimates of the recount but Pritts said that costs are typically reimbursed.
“In prior recounts, the Department of State has reimbursed the counties for the cost of the recount and that's calculated or reimbursed based on calculations from the Department of State,” she said.
The winner of the Republican race will take on the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in November’s midterm contest.
Counties have until June 7 to finish recounts and another day to report results to the state.
