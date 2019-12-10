U.S. Reps. John Joyce and Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, both Republicans, once again offered their unequivocal support for President Donald Trump – in regards to the investigation into his actions concerning Ukraine and the 2020 election – when formal articles of impeachment against him were unveiled on Tuesday.
The resolution, supported by Democrats in the House of Representatives, accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Joyce, from Pennsylvania’s 13th District, and Thompson, from the 15th District, along with other House members, will likely soon be called upon to vote on the matter. Both have consistently opposed the impeachment process, considering it a political maneuver by Democrats.
“Impeachment has been a foregone conclusion for the Democrats,” Thompson said in a released statement. “By politicizing the most severe powers reserved for Congress, they will undoubtedly leave a lasting stain on the institution. After considering all of the information presented, I have only heard emotional arguments that do not rise to the level of impeachment.
“Therefore, I will not vote in favor of the articles of impeachment. The American people deserve much better than this spectacle and I encourage my colleagues to refrain from trying to score cheap political points on the campaign trail and get back to the people’s work.”
Joyce offered similar remarks:
“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and House Democrats have been planning to impeach President Trump since Election Day 2016.
“For years, they have sought to undermine the President and prevent him from fulfilling his Constitutional responsibilities. Since gaining control of the House in January, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have obsessed over endless investigations of the Trump Administration, grasping at straws while withholding evidence from elected Members of Congress.
“In spite of this sham impeachment process, the American people have yet to see any direct evidence of wrongdoing. Rather than point to facts, the impeachment inquiry has revealed the depth of House Democrats’ disdain for President Trump and their disregard of the legitimate votes of the American people, including the constituents of PA-13. Under the leadership of Speaker Pelosi, this process has been a failure, specifically in transparency and fairness, that is beneath the dignity of the U.S. House of Representatives.”
Democrats revealed the resolution after investigating whether the president attempted to influence the 2020 election by withholding aid to Ukraine unless the country looked into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic candidate.
The resolution states: “Using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election. He did so through a scheme or course of conduct that included soliciting the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that would benefit his reelection, harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and influence the 2020 United States Presidential election to his advantage.”
The obstruction of Congress charge relates to Trump’s actions during the House investigation, which involved issuing subpoenas that sought documents and testimony from various executive branch agencies and offices, along with current and former officials.
“In response, without lawful cause or excuse, President Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices, and officials not to comply with those subpoenas,” according to the resolution. “President Trump thus interposed the powers of the Presidency against the lawful subpoenas of the House of Representatives, and assumed to himself functions and judgments necessary to the exercise of the ‘sole Power of Impeachment’ vested by the Constitution in the House of Representatives.”
If the resolution passes the House, then the Senate will hold a full trial.
