INDIANA, Pa. – Armagh native and Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Emily Akers has been inducted into the collegiate Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
She is one of 25,000 students, professional staff, faculty and alumni accepted into the group each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter with just the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors eligible.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 to recognize excellence in all academic disciplines and now has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.
