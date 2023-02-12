EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Historical Society will swing into its Spring History Talks with what organizers say is something a little bit different.
The spring lecture series will kick off at 7 p.m. March 8 in the community room of the Ebensburg Building, 300 W. High St., with local educator and Spider- Man collector Bruce Wechtenhiser.
Dave Huber, secretary of the historical society, said that the society was contacted about Wechtenhiser, who gives talks on Spider-Man co-creator and Johnstown native Steve Ditko and his personal collection.
“We just thought, you know, that’s an interesting twist on Cambria County history, not one that’s been spoken about too often. We’re probably going to be looking for more things like that,” he said.
Huber added that the society is always trying to target different audiences with its talks.
“We’re always trying to find a new audience and, you know, if they happen to be younger people, that’s great and that’s preferable for this,” he said.
Wechtenhiser said that he began speaking at conventions last May and is interested to see the turnout as many of the conventions he speaks at are not local.
“I’ll project some images on the screen and I’ll talk about Steve Ditko’s history of how he got started in comics, as well as his connection with Johnstown, so I’ll be telling stories and I’ll be showing visuals at the same time. If there’s some collectibles that relate to what I’m talking about, you’ll see them on the screen, but also have an item. I’ll hold them up and people can check out the collectibles at the end of the presentation and things like that,” Wechtenhiser said of the presentation.
He recognized that his presentation is unique to the society and added that he is grateful for the opportunities he has.
“I’m honored by everything that I’ve been involved in, and sometimes I have to wake up in the morning, kind of pinch myself and say, ‘Did I really do that? Did I, you know, get a letter from Steve Ditko? Do I know his family? Was I asked by a historical site to do a talk?’ You know, and I’ve looked at my website to prove that I’m actually going to do these things and it wasn’t just a dream, but it’s very humbling and it’s also exciting to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.