JOHNSTOWN, PA. – A pair of local cheerleaders are set to travel across the country in the coming days to participate in two college football bowl games.
Mikayla Smith, an Ohio State University student and Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate, and Jolie Carey, who attends Pennsylvania State University and graduated from Greater Johnstown High School, will attend the Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl, respectively.
“I’ve always dreamed of being part of something like this, but I guess I never really thought I’d get to do it,” Smith said.
She left at 5 a.m. Thursday to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, with her team to get ready for Saturday’s game.
Smith said the group is set to attend a variety of events, including a parade, and will cheer on the sidelines at the game when Ohio State takes on the University of Georgia.
While there, the Buckeyes cheer squad has to practice for the cheerleading national championships that take place in Florida in three weeks.
Smith said she and the team get together for seven hours every day to prepare.
“At this level it’s definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she said. “It can get challenging, but nothing makes me happier than achieving my goals.”
The 21-year-old marketing and real estate major has been cheering since kindergarten and noted that everything she’s worked for has been to cheer at the university.
“It’s just so exciting to represent Ohio State,” Smith said.
If the Buckeyes win on Saturday, the team and cheerleaders will travel to Los Angeles, California, for the college football national championship on Jan. 9.
Carey has been cheering for as long as Smith and is just as excited to represent the Nittany Lions on Monday at the Rose Bowl when they take on the University of Utah Utes.
“I feel like this is a nice way to round out my cheer career,” she said.
Carey is a senior at Penn State and majors in kinesiology.
She and the team will travel to Pasadena, California, for the game, where they’ll make several appearances and cheer on the football players from the sidelines.
This opportunity is reserved for seniors and is a first-time visit to any bowl for Carey.
“This is four years in the making,” she said.
When she found out she’d get to cheer at the Rose Bowl, Carey was filled with both excitement and nervousness.
“It’s a big deal and an amazing opportunity, but the nerves were there because you’ll be in front of a lot of people,” she said.
In addition to cheering in front of tens of thousands of people, the 21-year-old is excited to travel to the West Coast.
Carey said she’s never been to California before and is looking forward to the trip.
