EBENSBURG, Pa. – Catholic schools in the Prince Gallitzin Quadrant have raised nearly $5,000 throughout the past few weeks to aid Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
The money was raised through dress-down days, individual donations and sales of T-shirts created by the Bishop Carroll Catholic High School art teacher, with each school finding its own “unique ways to support the cause.”
“We wanted to do something for Ukraine and the people, especially with Father Andriy (Kelt) here on staff,” said Jonathan Nagy, Bishop Carroll dean of students. “It is an act of compassion for those in need.”
Kelt is the Bishop Carroll religion teacher and pastor at Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Revloc and St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northern Cambria.
All of the money raised by the high school, All Saints Catholic School, Holy Name School, St. Benedict School, St. Michael School and St. Nicholas Catholic School, will be sent to the Eparchy of St. Josaphat of the Ukrainian Catholic Church to assist with the refugee crisis.
“I was really surprised with the amount of money we raised,” Bishop Carroll student Hannah Hurtack said. “I’m glad we were able to help.”
She lent a hand with the folding and organization of the T-shirts.
Hurtack said it was inspiring to see the communities come together and support the Ukrainian natives. For Kelt, the gesture is especially meaningful.
“In the past six weeks, we have seen truly heartbreaking images of pure evil, when Russia invaded a peace-loving country of Ukraine,” he said in a statement. “It is one of the hardest things to watch especially the little children and women losing their lives, their homes, their whole way of life. While we have seen what evil humanity is capable of, we have also seen what good humanity is capable of.”
Kelt added that he’s thankful for the neighboring countries, such as Romania and Poland, for helping with food and shelter, as well as the help from others around the world and at home.
“It means so much to me to see the Bishop Carroll community help take care of the suffering Ukrainians,” he said. “The fundraiser that we had will help countless families who are without home and food. May God bless you for your generosity and support for the people of Ukraine, as we continue to pray for peace and the end of this senseless war.”
Nagy shared a similar message.
“I am so proud of the efforts of all involved, especially the students,” he said. “The concern shown towards the Ukrainian people by these young people is truly inspiring. They truly care about the people, and they should stand as a model to others.”
T-shirt sales will continue and those interested in donating to the effort can do so by contacting the schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.