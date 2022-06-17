JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lining the walkways of Johnstown's Central Park are tributes to Black veterans who served from the Civil War through World War II.
The 84 memorials were installed this week as a new addition to the annual Juneteenth Celebration that has gone on all week.
"The idea is to recognize them all," said Bruce Haselrig Sr., president of Johnstown’s African American Heritage Society. "The potential is just great."
He served on the committee that organized the display.
Haselrig said Claudia Jones, a retired University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professor, was a catalyst for getting the tribute set up.
She had a booklet from Bethel AME Church that listed the soldiers and contained their photos.
"She's just done so much in terms of African American history in our area," Haselrig said.
Alan Cashaw, local NAACP president, scanned the pictures and the group worked with Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Dean of Library Services Barbara Zaborowski to produce the individual exhibits.
After the celebration, the group will collect the displays for use at future Juneteenth events – and wants to add names to the list.
Haselrig said they want to get a complete list of soldiers from the Civil War era to present and he's developing a form for veterans' families to fill out and turn in to xxx.
From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the park the displayed soldiers will be honored during the "Heroes Alley – A Salute to African-American Veterans in Johnstown," where U.S. Army Maj. Bruce Jordan will speak.
