JR’s Sports Den in the Lorain Borough section of Johnstown is staying in the family.
Clayton W. Shank and his wife Beth have owned the bar and restaurant at 512 Oakland Ave. for the past 28 years.
Their sons, Craig and Clayton A. Shank, have formed Shank Brothers Management, LLC, and officially took ownership of the establishment on Wednesday.
“Certainly to have our sons take it over is a dream,” Beth Shank said.
“The whole pandemic was extremely hard. Craig came to help us adjust with increased takeout business and new menu items to keep the bar afloat.”
The restrictions placed on bars with the state’s COVID-19 mitigation actions include serving alcohol only with meals and no bar seating.
Craig Shank said he has looked to a local butcher shop, Pudliner’s, to beef up the bar’s business.
“We are enhancing the menu,” he said.
“We are doing good, serving pizza, lasagna and hot roast beef.”
Craig said he looks forward to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.
“It’s a good, local hometown bar,” he said.
“There are good people around here.”
Aaron Korenoski, of Lorain Borough, is a regular.
“I grew up right in the area,” he said. “I ate wings there when I was kid, and I go there quite a bit. It’s nice to know the business isn’t going anywhere.”
