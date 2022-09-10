JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lorain Borough Veteran's Memorial Park was alive with the sound of music on Saturday as five local bands entertained crowds from evening to raise money for several area charities at the third annual Homegrown Music Festival.
"It's great to see people come support everybody," organizer Kurt Weidlein said.
Performances included Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound, Even the Odds, Shiva Skydriver and more.
All of the proceeds from Saturday's event go to support Operation BeYoutiful, Jessie's Tree Fund and the Luke Patton Memorial Foundation fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
"We're trying to keep everything local," Weidlein said.
The event grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic when musicians couldn't perform and no one could go out.
Weidlein said he met with CFA President Michael Kane to figure out how to not only support local bands but provide safe entertainment for the community.
Thus, the Homegrown Music Festival was born.
Weidlein said that there are so many talented musicians and bands in the Johnstown area residents aren't aware of and he wants to change that with the event.
Nathan Wood, who moved to town last year, had never been to the festival but attended Saturday on the recommendation of his coworker.
"It's a neat first experience," he said.
He and the other visitors gathered under the covered main stage to listen to the bands as a light rain fell while more guests continued to show up for the event throughout the evening.
During the event, members of the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails were selling food and merchandise.
Their paths criss-cross the hillside next to the park.
Michael Hammers, trails group president and co-founder, spoke highly of Weidlein's festival and being able to hold events in the park.
"It's an amazing time," he said. "We love being able to do it."
Other food options were provided by The Hungry Owl and Red's Texas BBQ.
Stonebridge Brewing Company and Rusty Musket Distilling Co. were also on hand, as well as several vendors.
"We love doing it," Weidlein said, adding that organizers are also looking for new bands to add to the line-up.
He also said he wants to keep hosting the festival as a way to continue to support the community.
