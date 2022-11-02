EBENSBURG, Pa. – Following the success of her first book, “From Ashes to Song,” local author Hilary Hauck decided to try her hand at writing a children’s story based around the magical Christmas season.
Hauck was inspired by her grandchildren for her newest tale, which she self-published. She described “The Wrong Kind of Magic” as a “thrilling and heartwarming adventure about a big sister who’s forgotten the joys of Christmas.”
“It’s really ideal for 8- to 12-year-olds or anyone who’s young at heart,” Hauck said.
She added that she wanted to write a story about empowering children and that she loves stories that take her to fantasy realms, and this is that kind of story of magic in plain sight.
What interested Hauck about penning a children’s book was that her granddaughter, Melody Belmore, told her she was her favorite author.
“That was lovely,” Hauck said. “It was really wonderful, but there was nothing I’d really written that she could appreciate and really read.”
When Hauck spoke to some author friends, they mentioned that they’d taken inspiration from their grandchildren for stories in the past, and so Hauck turned her attention there.
She consulted with Belmore about the story and modeled some of the characters on her and her siblings.
“I think that it is very special to me that she wrote the book and was inspired by me,” Belmore said.
She relates to 13-year-old main character, Marley, who is convinced that Christmas “is just for little kids and magic doesn’t exist.”
“I believe that kids my age seem to not really believe in magic and they’re not as happy as they were before as little kids,” Belmore said. “They’re not really in the Christmas spirit.”
She hopes that her grandmother’s story will connect with people and show them that, just because they’re older, it doesn’t mean they have to pack away the magic of the winter holiday.
Belmore said she’s started reading the story already.
The chapter-book is 114 pages and is available at several book retailers and soon at local bookstores.
