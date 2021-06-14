Local author Jim Gindlesperger's Civil War-era book, "Bullets and Bandages – the Aid Stations and Field Hospitals at Gettysburg," has been named the winner of the Bachelder-Coddington Literary Award.
The honor has been designated annually since 1996 and is presented by the Robert E. Lee Civil War Round Table of Central New Jersey and is considered to be one of the premiere awards for Civil War Literature.
Gindlesperger is the 26th recipient of the prestigious award, which will be presented later this year.
He credits his wife, Suzanne, with the idea for the novel.
She also assisted with the research, which took roughly three years to complete.
"This is as much her award as it is mine," Gindlesperger said.
"Bullets and Bandages" is available in most bookstores or on Amazon.
Signed copies are available by contacting Gindlesperger by email at civwarbooks@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.