This drama will convey a message of reserving judgement from what you see.
The one-act drama, “The Dancer, Within” by local author and playwright Charles A. Taormina will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
At 6:30 p.m. each night, a dinner will be offered in VOMA’s cabaret.
The premiere production is one of five from Taormina’s spiritual book, “The True Life.”
“The Dancer, Within” begins with Ken, a young man in a wheelchair who has been immobilized by an accident.
Two nurses who are taking care of Ken, Marion and Dolores, argue and give him medications, but he barely answers.
Dolores brings an animated toy angel from Ken’s mother.
When Ken falls asleep a Dancer appears as his inner self, showing Ken how to endure. He speaks a poetical monologue.
Ken wakes up with the angel and nurses again and the story reaches a positive finale.
The production will feature music before the show and afterward.
“What I’m trying to do is show everyone that we often take for granted people who are incapacitated and that they don’t have an inner side to themselves,” Taormina said. “It’s a shorter play but there’s a lot of complications to it and some fun sophisticated theatrical effects including both the Dancer and inner monologue.”
Taormina, who is making his directing debut with the production, is working with Mike D’Angelo Jr. as the assistant director.
The cast includes local actors Eddy Niessner as Ken; Diane Myers as Marion; Kiersten Szczur as Dolores; and Jacob Kast as the Dancer.
The play also has a message of healing and giving people time to recuperate.
“It’s a spiritual play in that we should have faith and keep trying with people,” Taormina said. “It’s dramatic and I think this will stay with the audience visually and as a story.”
Taormina has been an author for 40 years, writing many novels, stories, poetry and plays.
He organized the Johnstown Creativity Salon, and his drama sketches have been produced at Gemini Theater near Pittsburgh.
Taormina was a playwright-in-residence in Uniontown, Fayette County, an actor in community theater and a member of New York’s Dramatist Guild of America.
Tickets are $5 for the play only and $10 for dinner and the play, and will be available at the door.
For more information, call 814-410-2245 or visit www.thevoma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.