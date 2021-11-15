JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Local author James Gindlesperger has made it onto the Amazon bestsellers list for military travel guides with his newest book, "Bullets and Bandages."
The title focuses on the aid stations and field hospitals that were constructed after the battle of Gettysburg during the American Civil War.
Gindlesperger, of Lower Yoder, wrote the novel in collaboration with his wife, Suzanne, and both the hardcover and digital versions of the book were included on the prestigious list.
Days after, one of his previous books, "Arlington," received the same honor.
That publication details the history of Arlington National Cemetery and the stories of roughly 200 of those interred there.
To date, Gindlesperger has authored eight books - five of which have won national awards.
