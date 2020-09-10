Five grants awarded recently by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission are meant to preserve historic landmarks in Cambria County, legislators said.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, issued a press release announcing the following Keystone Historic Preservation Grants in the Johnstown area:
• $100,000 to Johnstown Area Heritage Association to upgrade and replace failing HVAC and electrical systems at the Johnstown Flood Museum and to rehabilitate the exterior of the building;
• $25,000 to Center for Metal Arts (CMA) to renovate the former Cambria Iron Co. mill office buildings on Iron Street, Johnstown, to accommodate CMA’s visitor area, galleries and administrative offices;
• $99,969 to Pittsburgh Gateways Corp. for stabilization of the former Cambria Iron Co. pattern shop for CMA’s educational blacksmithing program;
• $50,000 to Johnstown Redevelopment Authority to preserve the John Ludwig House, 662 Main St., Johns-town, which was famously used by American Red Cross founder Clara Barton during relief efforts after the 1889 flood.
Also, a $25,000 grant to help preserve the Prince Gallitzin Chapel House in Loretto was announced in a separate press release by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, who said the money will fund a study and master plan by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown for the chapel house.
