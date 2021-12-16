JOHNSTOWN, Pa., – Three local airports will receive federal grants totaling more than $500,000 through the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said.
“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Casey, D.-Pa..
“These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania – over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”
• John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport will receive $295,000.
• Somerset County Airport will receive $159,000.
• Ebensburg Airport will receive $110,000.
In its analysis of airport funding included in the infrastructure bill, the online industry publication AviationPros said, “These funds will be available over a five-year period and can be used to address airside and landside needs, such as improving runways, taxiways, airport-owned towers, noise reduction projects and terminal developments.”
But local airport leaders are still looking for more information about what projects can be included.
“I don’t know yet because we haven’t been briefed,” Johnstown airport manager Cory Cree said.
Cree and Somerset airport manager David Wright both said they reached out to their contacts at PennDOT for more information but had not heard back.
James Loncella is a Johnstown airport authority member who has also been involved with the Ebensburg airport operator – Regional Aviation, Conservation and Recreation Association.
He is also awaiting more information on the financing, but said all three airports will be able to make needed improvements with more infrastructure money.
The grants represent the 2022 allocation for each airport and are part of Pennsylvania's $355 million share of $25 billion earmarked for airports over five years in the infrastructure bill.
