Local human service and public health agencies have the opportunity to help lead a new initiative to address diabetes-related health and more throughout the county.
The 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health is looking for partners to hire community health workers who will work with those at greatest risk.
The center on Friday put out a request for proposals for Care Coordination Agencies under the Pathways Community HUB model.
“We are looking forward to partnering with these agencies and improving the health of the community,” said Jeannine McMillan, HUB executive director for the population health center.
The center was established through a partnership between the 1889 Foundation of Johnstown and the Jefferson College of Population Health at Philadelphia’s Thomas Jefferson University.
Last month, leaders announced the selection of the Pathways Communities HUB Institute’s model from proposals received last year to reduce the region’s rate of diabetes.
The model is being used in communities around the nation and has been shown to be expandable to numerous population health issues.
The population health center was in contact with local agencies over the months while the Pathways contract was negotiated and finalized, McMillan said.
Following last month’s selection announcement, two informational sessions were held. About 50 people attended one of the sessions, with 23 agencies represented.
The hub approach relies on community health workers employed by local agencies with financial support from the 1889 Jefferson center.
The specialists work with at-risk residents in their homes, connecting them through what are called “pathways” to resources that help them improve their lives and health, McMillan explained at the informational program.
Pathways include adult education, housing, health insurance, employment, behavioral health referrals, having a primary care provider and more.
The community health workers connect individuals to existing agencies working in the pathway areas, said Leanna Bird, project director.
Proposals are due Jan. 14, and McMillan expects a selection of three community care agencies be made by the end of January.
“The next step is to identify individuals who could potentially be community health workers,” she said.
Each of the three agencies will hire two health workers to begin eight weeks of training. There are no specific requirements for health workers.
When the training is complete, the workers will begin find those at greatest risk for gestational diabetes – the initial target population.
The workers will connect them to appropriate care and social service agencies, remove barriers to obtaining care and measure the results, according to request for proposals.
The Center for Population Health will pay the health workers’ salaries for the first six months.
Then the payments will be based on how the clients have been connected to and completed the “pathways.”
“Community health workers are frontline public health workers who are trusted members of and/or have an unusually close understanding of the community they serve,” the RFP document says. “This relationship enables (the health worker) to serve as a liaison, link or intermediary between health/social services and their community; to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.”
